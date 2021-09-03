'Haven' mural in downtown Winter Haven represents hope

Haven — a place of safety; refuge. That's what those behind downtown Winter Haven's latest mural hope it will represent.

We caught up with Muralist Gillian Fazio as she was painting flowers on the wall of Allen Ulch Construction.

"It has lily pads. It has water lilies, butterflies, all of the things that are kind of make you think of Winter Haven and the beautiful lakes here. And then it has the word haven so that everybody can kind of take ownership of that wall," explained Fazio.

The mural is on the back wall of the building located at 343 Ave C SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880.

"I love nature, I love, you know, beautiful butterfly patterns, and I just wanted to make something that makes everybody feel happy and uplifted whenever they see the wall. So all my work tends to have like bright colors, fun patterns and some aspect of nature," says Fazio.

You can see more of her work on Instagram by clicking here. You can also look at more of the public art throughout Winter Haven by clicking here.