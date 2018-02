A 15-year-old Haines City high school female student was attacked by an adult male suspect while walking to school around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Haines City Police Department is investigating the incident as an attempted abduction.

Police say the girl was able to fight off her attacker.

Chief Elensky will provide an update at 2 p.m. ABC Action News is sending a reporter to cover the news conference.

