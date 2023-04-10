Haines City senior swim program enhances health, well-being of older adults

HAINES CITY, Fla. — It was a cool and crisp Spring morning, but that did not stop dozens of older adults from coming to Janet J. Smith Aquatic Facility in Haines City. They are taking part in the City’s Senior Citizen Swim Program.

“It’s constantly moving and you don’t even realize you’ve done so much within that hour. It's just so fun and it’s easy on the joints,” said Sandra Cox.

Twice a week, seniors can take the water aerobics class. It’s free for people 65 and older. If you are between the ages of 55-64, the cost is $20.

John Sirmons is a former city lifeguard. The senior now volunteers as the instructor for the water aerobics class, which he said has made quite a splash.

"When we started this class, it was about maybe 7-8 people here. By the time we finished the class last year, we had 30-35 people here,” Sirmons said.

Water aerobics classes can improve heart health, muscle strength, and joint mobility. Working out in water is largely non-impact, so there isn't as much wear and tear on the joints.

"They feel a whole lot better as far as moving, their endurance, and some of them even lost some weight,” Sirmons said.

For some people, joint-friendliness can mean the difference between staying active and hardly moving at all.

"We had some ladies come in with canes and by the end of the program, they were walking out without the cane. So, it's been a big help to a lot of people, and they really enjoy coming in here," said Sirmons.

The program runs until September 6.