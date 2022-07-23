Haines City Police Officer returns from hospital after shot in the line of duty

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City Police officer, shot in the line of duty earlier this week, has returned home from the hospital.

Officer Dwight Rogers road to recovery and his future in law enforcement remain unknown.

Rogers declined an interview, but he did invite ABC Action News into his home to speak with his mother in an exclusive interview.

“I was asleep so I thought I was dreaming for a minute, it took me about 30 seconds to realize that my son had just called me and told me he was shot,” said Tee Adrienne Ross.

It’s always been Ross’ greatest fear, her oldest son would leave for work and not come home.

“It’s still not even real to me that this has happened to my son doing something that he loves,” said Ross.

Rogers, a member of the Haines City Police Department and U.S. Army National Guard, was shot in the leg following a traffic stop on Sunday.

“Right now we are just taking it day by day, appointment by appointment, that’s basically it honestly,” said Ross.

Rogers isn’t sure when he’ll be able to return to duty. He’s worried how this will affect his family’s finances going forward.

“It’s going to be a strain because Dwight is the oldest of seven and not only does he help provide for his wife and himself he also assists with his mother,” said Ross.

The community has set up a GoFundMe, raising more than $1,800.

“Helping out means a lot to my family especially my son and if it means a lot to him it definitely means a lot to me so thank you,” said Ross. “It will take a weight off of him and he’ll be able to focus more on his recovery more than anything.”

This police mom just wants people to know, there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop.

“Every officer, yes they might be an officer to you, but that’s somebody’s son, that's somebody’s child, daughter, loved one, and we want them to come home, that’s it,” said Ross.

For more information on Rogers and how to donate visit their GoFundMe.