Haines City PD needs help identifying man who robbed bank on US 27

Haines City Police Department
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 21, 2022
HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Monday morning.

Haines City PD said after 11 a.m. an older white man walked into Citizens Bank & Trust, located at 36250 U.S. 27, demanded money and "warned that no one would get hurt if the teller complied."

After being handed an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber ran out of the bank.

"Surveillance footage from nearby businesses showed the man running southwest through the parking lot at McDonald's, 36204 U.S. 27, toward Maxcy Plaza where what appeared to be a white Chrysler minivan was parked," Haines City PD said in a press release. "He ultimately entered the van and drove from the area."

The bank robber, as seen in the bank's surveillance video, was wearing a plaid shirt, khaki pants, sunglasses, a surgical mask and a ballcap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Carlos Dominguez at 863-421-3636, ext. 2239.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or via the web at p3tips.com/community/index.

