Haines City officer arrested for sexual battery on 'physically helpless victim' in Orange County

HAINES CITY, Fla. — An officer with the Haines City Police Department was arrested in Orange County over the weekend.

Jason Rafael Roldos, 38, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, and "charged with sexual battery on a physically helpless victim and burglary with assault or battery."

Roldos, according to the police department, has been a member of the agency since Nov. 19, 2007.

"Roldos will be suspended without pay while criminal and internal investigations take place," the Haines City Police Department said in a press release. "He had no prior disciplinary action."