Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Haines City officer arrested for sexual battery on 'physically helpless victim' in Orange County

Officer was also charged with burglary
items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Covering-Polk-Generic.png
Posted at 4:51 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 16:51:38-05

HAINES CITY, Fla. — An officer with the Haines City Police Department was arrested in Orange County over the weekend.

Jason Rafael Roldos, 38, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, and "charged with sexual battery on a physically helpless victim and burglary with assault or battery."

Roldos, according to the police department, has been a member of the agency since Nov. 19, 2007.

"Roldos will be suspended without pay while criminal and internal investigations take place," the Haines City Police Department said in a press release. "He had no prior disciplinary action."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season