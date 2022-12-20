Haines City mural project aims to revitalize downtown, offers chance to win $500

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A new mural is popping up in Haines City’s historic downtown.

“I wanted to include the roses because that’s like a key element in Phantom of the Opera,” said muralist Elizabeth Gamez.

Gamez, a Haines City native, was commissioned by the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to paint yet another wing mural titled “Phantom of the Theater” to celebrate the community theater.

“For me to be from here, it’s just more special to me because these are my roots. It’s something I can leave in the community,” Gamez said.

Elizabeth Gamez

This mural will make a total of nine scattered throughout the city. CRA began the wings mural project in 2019 as an economic redevelopment tool, to promote foot traffic and unify blighted neighborhoods to the retail district.

“Retail revitalization and distressed neighborhoods were our targets, to get people traveling into those communities to see some of the rich culture that we have here,” said Jane Adams Murphy, CRA manager.

Murphy said within the last year, installation of art projects and incentives have attracted new businesses to historic downtown.

“Rent incentives for targeted businesses. If businesses are looking for a city that’s growing to move into, we want to help them make a decision to come to us,” said Murphy.

To continue this revitalization effort CRA is giving you a chance to win $500 by taking selfies with each mural and tagging Haines City on Facebook.

Participants are also asked to like the city’s Facebook page. CRA officials will announce the winner on Jan. 6.

WFTS

“It is to bring people from outside to Haines City, but for the residents of Haines City it is about sort of breathing pride in our community,” Murphy said.

The nine wings are at the following locations: