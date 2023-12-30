Haines City man killed in Polk crash

POLK COUNTY — A Haines City man was killed in a Polk County crash on Dec. 29, after the vehicle he was in turned into the path of a truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Toyota sedan driven by a 79-year-old Haines City woman was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 17-92 at about 7 p.m.

A 33-year-old Auburndale man was driving Chevy pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 17-92.

Near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, the Toyota driver attempted to turn left into a Publix parking lot at 617 U.S. Highway 17 North, and drove into the path of the pickup truck, FHP officials said.

A third vehicle, a Mazda van, driven by a 21-year-old Haines City resident, was exiting the parking lot, and was struck by the other vehicles.

A 58-year-old passenger in the Toyota was taken to an area hospital where he died from crash injuries, FHP officials said. The female driver suffered serious injuries.

Neither the drivers of the truck nor the van were injured.



