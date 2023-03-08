Haines City looking to be SunRail’s new location in possible Polk County expansion

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a study to find out the viability of extending a commuter train into Polk County.

Fannie Mae Jones, 86, still drives herself to church and doctor's appointments. She remembers a time when U.S. Highway 27 had very little traffic.

"When I was younger, I used to drive all up 27, Orlando, Lakeland, Bartow, Mulberry,” Jones said.

Jones said times have changed and traffic on U.S. 27 is a nightmare.

"Very bad. I can't drive that far anymore because the road is too congested," Jones said.

Jones, like many Haines City residents, believes a commuter train could help alleviate traffic. "I would ride the train," she said.

More than 4,000 Polk County residents have completed a SunRail extension survey from the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT is studying the most feasible location to expand SunRail, it's Central Florida commuter rail system.

"Trying to figure out some good locations for the next stations. Figuring out the commuters, how many would use it," said Adam Rose with the Florida Department of Transportation.

SunRail currently connects Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia Counties.

"Years ago, in Haines City, in order to get to Interstate-4 from Highway 27, it would take about 10 minutes. Now, because of new developments and a lot of traffic, it takes us 30 minutes to get to Interstate-4,” said Haines City city commissioner Morris West.

Haines City leaders are preparing its existing train station in hopes of becoming SunRail’s newest location.

"It would benefit our downtown. More businesses would come to downtown. More traction, more citizens would be focused in the downtown district,” said West.