Haines City free summer program teaches children financial literacy

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Credit repair specialist Lakeia Hall began teaching her daughter financial literacy at just four years old and now operates a free course.

“She knows about credit score," Hall said. "When she was younger, she would ask me, ‘mommy is your score up or down today?’”

Growing up, Hall knew nothing about credit. It wasn’t until she and her husband wanted to buy a home, did she decide to educate herself.

“Before I knew it, less than three months we got the score that we needed in order to become a homeowner,” Hall said.

After purchasing a home when she was 25, Hall wanted to teach others how to be financially ready. Hall’s Credit Academy teaches kids ages 10 to 18, to prepare for their financial future.

“We teach how money works, we teach about financial management, we also teach how to write a check book," Hall said. "We also teach home ownership."

She applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis for recently signing a bill requiring high school students to take a financial literacy class before graduating. However, she suggests students be taught about finances at a much younger age.

“Kids can start learning about money and credit in general, as early as kindergarten," she said. "That’s the foundational level, they’re learning how to read, they’re learning how to count."

The free summer classes are held at Oakland Neighborhood Center in Haines City. Classes begin June 6 and will be held every Monday and Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. Register your child for the program by May 31.

