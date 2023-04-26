Haines City couple celebrate 80th wedding anniversary

HAINES CITY, Fla. — What's the secret to making a marriage?

One Haines City couple and their children shared how the couple has made their love last eight decades.

“We have had a wonderful life together. One year when he was overseas in World World 2, every day, every day we got one, two, or three letters. So, we survived it, thank goodness. God blessed us with six wonderful children and 13 grandchildren. And what more could anyone ask for? I feel like we got it all.”

Vic and Marge Gerard celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Tuesday with neighbors and three of the couple's six children.

The couple's two daughters shared how Vic and Marge treasured a simple life and picked the right person — the secret to the longevity of their marriage.

Vic, 101, and Marge, 98, shared their own thoughts.

“Being lucky, being honest, and taking care of each other," he said.

Residents in Heartland Estates gathered to share cake, ice cream, and punch with the couple who have lived there for 22 years.

“We’re very happy," Marge said. "We have always been there for each other. We did everything together. We played golf together. We danced together. We play cards together. And we watch TV together."

“And we raised the kids together,” Vic added.