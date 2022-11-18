Haines City approves body cameras for police department

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The purchase of body cameras for the Haines City Police Department was approved by the city commission on Thursday evening, according to a press release.

Police Chief Greg Goreck requested the purchase of 70 body-worn cameras and 45 in-car video systems for the police department after eight patrol officers began testing the cameras in May 2022.

Both St. Petersburg and Tampa Police rolled out body cameras in 2020 to build trust between the departments and their respective communities.

The release had a similar idea, stating that the use of these cameras has become a way for law enforcement agencies to demonstrate transparency and accountability when it comes to police interactions with the general public.

Cameras can also provide evidence for prosecution, and give an unbiased resolution

"The ability to capture and document what our officers see and hear on audio and video from the officer’s perspective supports our commitment to instilling the highest level of public confidence in our department,” Goreck said.

Goreck stated that officers will be equipped with cameras no later than January.