Growing number of Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs coming to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla — More people are moving to Lakeland and bringing along their business ideas.

In 2022 Venny Smith, Owner of Granny Mac Beverages Co., took his grandmother's sweet tea recipe and turned it into a business.

“She is 92 years old. She's been making this tea for us for well over 25 years,” Smith said.

Granny Mac Beverages is now sold in 10 different convenience stores and restaurants around Lakeland.

“Mango Cranberry is our flagship product. It's the first one my granny actually brought to the family,” said Smith.

Smith said Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corporation has helped him take his small business to the next level.

“They’ve helped me tremendously. The resources they provide, and just showing new businesses how to scale their company correctly,” he said.

The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce said it is seeing a major growth in African American and Latino entrepreneurs, as people are moving to the city at a rapid pace.

“We have recently, over the last year brought in the services like the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera, USA to further support those entrepreneurs that come into the area," said Amy Wiggins, CEO of Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

They support entrepreneurs like Natalia Calderon, who opened a web design business last year.

“I work closely with clients to design visually stunning websites and tailor them to their brand identity and target audience,” said Natalia Calderon, owner of Natalia Calderon Design.

Small business owners believe it is an exciting time to be an entrepreneur in Lakeland.

“The community has been great; we have a lot of support for Hispanic business owners,” Calderon said.