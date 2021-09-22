Grand jury formally charges man in Lakeland quadruple murder

LAKELAND, Fla. — A grand jury has formally charged a Florida man in a 22-count indictment that includes four first-degree murder counts in the fatal shooting of a family authorities say he attacked at random.

Court documents show the indictment was filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court against Bryan Riley.

Other charges included attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.

Riley, a 33-year-old former Marine, could ultimately face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the murders. Riley has not entered a plea.

Prosecutors have not announced a decision on whether to seek the death penalty.