Gov. DeSantis signs bill giving new Fla. law enforcement officers up to $5k bonus

Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 3 into law Friday, giving up to $5,000 signing bonuses for every recruit new to the law enforcement profession in Florida.

The bill also covers the cost up to $1,000 of any necessary equivalent training programs for officers relocating to Florida, including the State Officer Exam Certification Program.

Next year's budget also provides pay raises for state law enforcement and $1,000 bonuses for local government first responders.

New officers must complete training, be hired at a Florida law enforcement agency, and work for at least two years in order to receive the $5,000 bonus.

“We never once backed down from supporting the folks who wear the uniform, who wear the badge, who put themselves at risk to keep us safe,” DeSantis said shortly before signing the bill in Titusville. “We wanted to say that this law enforcement profession is a noble calling and we want to support you if you make that decision to protect and serve.”

Other highlights in the bill include a law enforcement academy scholarship program to cover the cost of enrollment for those looking to become officers and another scholarship program for children of law enforcement officers.

The law will take effect on July 1.