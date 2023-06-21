Frostproof teen killed in jet ski accident remembered as larger than life

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The Frostproof community is mourning the loss of Jose Torres, a 17 year old who was killed in a jet ski accident.

“It’s been pretty tragic for Frostproof, the community and everyone,” said Gio Fazzini, his former soccer coach.

It’s a nightmare Torres’ loved ones hope they’ll wake up from. Fazzini said Torres, affectionately known as “Chon,” had a larger-than-life personality and was very competitive.

“If it was a shoe-tying contest, he wanted to win. Push-up contest he wanted to win. If he’s out on the football field, he was going to try to hit you the hardest. If it was on the soccer field, he wanted to be the one to score the goal,” Fazzini said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Torres and a 15-year-old friend were on a jet ski Sunday evening on Lake Clinch. Investigators said Torres suddenly turned, throwing both teens into the lake.

His passenger was wearing a life jacket and was able to swim to shore. Torres was not and never made it out of the water.

Deputies used an underwater drone to locate his body after he’d been missing for hours.

“This a small community, so something like this hits harder because everyone knows everyone,” Fazzini said.

Torres was taking welding classes at Ridge Technical College before his death. Hundreds showed up to a vigil to honor the vibrant teen taken too soon.

“I just want the kids in the community to remember Chon for the positive impact he had on them and carry that in their lives,” said Fazzini.