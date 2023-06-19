Water search in Lake Clinch in Frostproof for a missing boater

FROSTPROOF, Fla — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) water rescue and recovery crews search Lake Clinch in Frostproof for a missing boater.

Deputies went to the lake at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday. PCSO says two boaters were on a single Jet Ski when it flipped over. Both boaters landed in the water. One person was able to swim to shore. The second person is still missing.

PCSO Marine Unit and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team will search throughout the night or until the person is located.

This is a developing story.


