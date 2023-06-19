Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Water search in Lake Clinch in Frostproof for a missing boater

Posted at 10:42 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 23:25:09-04

FROSTPROOF, Fla — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) water rescue and recovery crews search Lake Clinch in Frostproof for a missing boater.

Deputies went to the lake at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday. PCSO says two boaters were on a single Jet Ski when it flipped over. Both boaters landed in the water. One person was able to swim to shore. The second person is still missing.

PCSO Marine Unit and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team will search throughout the night or until the person is located.

This is a developing story. Refresh your browser at abcactionnews.com for updates.

