Frostproof farmer plants Central Florida’s first avocado trees for commercial production

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A citrus grower in Frostproof is changing his entire business after Hurricane Ian and citrus greening devastated his crop.

The planting of the first avocado tree marks a new beginning for farmer Mitchell McLellan.

“We’re going to plant 700 avocado trees here in Central Florida, which is one of a kind,” said Mitchell McLellan, owner of McLellan Farm.

The commercial production of avocados has never been done in Central Florida before. The orange grower decided to try something different after losing thousands of dollars in the citrus industry.

“The last year that I picked anything out of the grove, it cost me $3,000 to pick $100 worth of fruit and I said, enough is enough. So I decided to plant the avocados,” said McLellan.

The Florida citrus industry has battled against deadly citrus greening disease for decades. The 700 avocado trees will replace the orange grove that was once there.

WFTS

A challenge the farmer could face is possible freezing temperatures killing the young trees.

“They’re pretty easy to grow and they grow fast. The only thing here that worries us is temperatures below 32,” said Arturo Gonzales, owner of AG Farms.

After doing his research and working with the University of Florida, McLellan has high hopes for his new crop.

“Farming's a gamble, so you have to take chances in farming. If you don’t take a chance in farming, you're not going to produce anything,” said McLellan.

The first harvest is expected in two years.