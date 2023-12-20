Free downtown Lakeland shuttle 'The Squeeze' now operates during lunch hours

LAKELAND, Fla. — It’s lunch time and The Squeeze is on the move.

The free shuttle service loops around downtown Lakeland, quickly transporting visitors and people who work in the area.

“I enjoy riding The Squeeze because it’s safer. Downtown Lakeland can be very busy,” said Carina Chaitoo.

The Lunch Squeeze runs weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Squeeze service stops every 6-8 minutes.

Chaitoo, who works downtown, said hopping on the shuttle without giving up her parking spot allows her to squeeze in more time during her lunch break.

“Parking can sometimes be limited, especially when we have food trucks in downtown Lakeland. The Squeeze can eliminate some of that pressure to find a parking spot,” Chaitoo said.

It also eliminates having to pay for parking. The Squeeze has a designated parking lot where drivers can park and ride for free.

"Just park in the free lot that’s down at the end of Tennessee Ave. near Walnut St. and just jump on The Squeeze. So you have a dedicated parking spot sort of waiting for you," said Julie Townsend, executive director of Lakeland Downtown Development Agency.

Polk County's public transit agency Citrus Connection first introduced the golf cart service two years ago.

“We’re looking to attract people to drive into downtown and have that sense of certainty that they can find a particular place to park and then jump on The Squeeze and get to whatever their destination is,” said Townsend.

The evening shuttle service on Fridays and Saturdays has become popular, providing rides for upwards of 300 people a night. After some tweaks to the route, the lunchtime service has now been re-launched.

It is good news for shop and restaurant owners.

“For us, any time you have the opportunity for more people to be downtown and not have to worry about parking, which is one of the number one complaints for downtown customers, it’s always going to be a benefit,” said Tim Calhoon, Vice President of Frescos Southern Kitchen.

The Squeeze also has a few evening services during the weekends, on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

