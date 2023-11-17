Florida Southern College Volleyball coach bonds with players over Diabetes diagnosis

LAKELAND, Fla. — On the court, Florida Southern College students Mackenzie Petermann and Megan Carron share their love for volleyball.

But off the court, Petermann, Carron and their coach, Ashlee Crowder, share a different connection. All three have type 1 diabetes.

"I was told when I was first diagnosed that I wasn't going to be able to play sports," Petermann said.

Against the odds, they're all together on one court.

"Being able to share something that I've been very passionate about my entire life, and raising money and raising awareness. To share that with two other people who go through the same thing and understand definitely makes it easier," said Carron.

It's a step up from when Coach Crowder played.

"I wish I would have been a little bit more sharper and on top of it when I was an athlete. And now that I'm in my mid-30s, I'm a lot more with it. So I'm kind of giving a little bit of knowledge as far as what to do and not do so," she added.

While she shows them the way, all three have their sights set on another goal on and off the court.

"Breaking that stigma that we can be healthy, you can be a collegiate athlete, you can live a normal life, normal lifestyle, as best as you can, while dealing with this disease is certainly possible and just be proud of it," said Coach Crowder.