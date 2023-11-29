Florida math teacher arrested for 'inappropriate relationship' with student: Police

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A math teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student, officials said.

The Haines City Police Department said the victim told detectives Kevin Rodriquez-Febus, 23, approached her through an online messaging app, and they had been "dating" since early 2023. The victim added that the two would meet at various locations to go on "dates."

According to officials, when detectives met with Febus, he said he loved the victim and wanted a relationship with her, admitting to all of the inappropriate behavior.

Febus was charged with offenses against students by authority figures.

Those with more information about the case or other potential victims should call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. If you want to stay anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477.