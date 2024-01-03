Florida man arrested for intentionally crashing into car, punching driver: Police

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man from Auburndale was arrested on Tuesday after police say he intentionally crashed into another vehicle and punched its driver in the face.

The Winter Haven Police Department said Dustin Black, 21, attacked the victim who was at fault for a minor crash that involved Black's girlfriend.

Authorities said it happened around 2:24 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Howard Drive Southeast and Avenue C Southwest in Winter Haven.

The victim made a U-turn in the intersection and hit Black's girlfriend's vehicle on the driver's side, police said. The victim then immediately stopped and backed up in an attempt to remove his vehicle from the other one, according to police.

Police said Black, who was in the area when the crash occurred, stopped his truck next to the victim's vehicle before he backed up and rammed into the passenger side. Police said the victim got out of his vehicle and yelled that he was sorry and that it was an accident.

Witnesses told police that they saw the victim with his hands up as if to surrender, but Black punched him in the face three times before his girlfriend ran over and stopped him.

Police said the crash was minor, and there were no injuries from it.

Black was charged with one count of criminal mischief and battery.