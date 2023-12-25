Florida man arrested for DUI manslaughter on Christmas Eve

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter on Christmas Eve after he killed a woman riding a motorized wheelchair.

Around 6 p.m., 67-year-old Howard Bennett of Plant City was heading east down West Pipkin Road, approaching the intersection with Fairfield Drive in Lakeland in his 2019 silver Mazda CX5.

Bennett struck 40-year-old Leslie Stone, who was in her powered wheelchair heading east on the roadway.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and observed Bennett stumbling while walking and using their patrol vehicle for support. They noted that he had bloodshot and watery eyes and spoke slurred. They also detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Bennett's breath.

After a field sobriety test, Bennett was taken into custody.

Bennett provided two breath samples, both nearly twice the legal threshold.

Bennett was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI .15 or higher with property damage, and DUI with property damage.