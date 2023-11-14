Florida man arrested for crashing into 4 cars, attempting to carjack others, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple cars and then attempting to carjack other vehicles on I-4 in Polk County Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said Angel Javier Rivera Vargas, 30, was driving a 2007 Acura TSX west on I-4 when he crashed into a Hyundai passenger car and a Honda passenger car.

Vargas drove away, crossed the median and headed west in the eastbound lanes before he crashed into a Mercedes SUV and Toyota SUV. Shortly after, he exited the Acura and ran away, then tried to carjack other vehicles.

FHP troopers said they arrested Vargas, who resisted by "kicking and spitting."

He was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with a total of 11 offenses, including driving with a suspended license second offense, reckless driving, hit and run with injury, hit and run property damage, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and more.