Florida man arrested after pointing firearm at off-duty FHP Trooper

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after pointing a firearm at an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Sunday afternoon.

The off-duty Trooper was driving on SR-570 (Polk Parkway) with family members in his personal vehicle.

While caught in slow-moving traffic, 32-year-old Matthew Timothy Reiter was driving a red Chevy pickup when he became agitated and began focusing his attention on the Trooper.

As traffic cleared, Reiter drove alongside the Trooper's vehicle, changing speeds and yelling and using hand gestures.

The Trooper ignored Reiter. However, Reiter slowed again and displayed a compact-style firearm, eventually pointing the weapon at the Trooper.

The Trooper then contacted FHP and reported the incident.

Several FHP Troopers later responded to the area but did not locate Reiter.

The Troopers then went to the Reiter's residence in Auburndale and located him as he returned home.

Reiter was subsequently arrested by the Troopers, who located five different firearms.

He was placed under arrest and charged with three counts each of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.