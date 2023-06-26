Florida 'family-run' drug operation busted with enough fentanyl to kill more than 95,000 people: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a "family-run" drug operation busted in Winter Haven led to the arrests of 11 people.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a total of 12 people were arrested, including three juveniles, on multiple charges dealing with illegal drugs.

Investigators said they seized 1,366 grams of methamphetamine, 980 grams of cocaine, 901 grams of ecstasy, 224 grams of fentanyl, 158 grams of marijuana, 9 grams of Oxycodone, 202 prescription pills, one pill press, and one gun.

In total, the street value of the drugs was estimated to be nearly $140,000.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the Rogers family has "been trafficking drugs and committing other crimes in the area since the 1980s."

"Members of the Rogers family are very well known to law enforcement and have been arrested many times over the years," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "They have been a cancer in the Inwood community for a long time, exposing families there to unwanted drug activity, gangs, violence and more."

According to PCSO, those arrested included



Kenneth "Pop" Rogers, 38

Odia Rogers, 69

Tameka Rogers, 31

Theresa Prince, 59

Rafel Rogers, 39

Jordan Rogers, 21

Two 16-year-old females and a 15-year-old

Gerard Hall, 32

Alpavin Tucker, 36

Dominique Rogers, 28

The arrests came at multiple locations as search warrants were served. Multiple agencies, including the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and Lakeland Police, assisted in the investigation.