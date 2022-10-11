FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in Polk County for Ian victims

Hurricane Ian is gone, but the damage it left behind isn’t — especially for those living in the Bartow area of Polk County.

“It was bad,” Sherrie Roberts said, as she described Ian’s impact to her home and property. “It put a lot of water in the house. We couldn’t even take a shower. The roof sprung a leak in the living room and in the bedroom, and it split one of the trees down the middle.”

The damage is going to cost thousands, and insurance isn’t going to pay for all of it. That is why Roberts, along with others, got up early Tuesday and went down to the W.H. Stuart Center — that's where FEMA opened a new Disaster Recovery Center.

“I am very happy I came,” she said. “I never used FEMA before, but they were good. They were really good.”

The DRC is like a one-stop shop for people needing help after the storm. You can go there to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.

“Disaster assistance is for all hurricane survivors, whether you rent, ow, or run a business,” said Bruce Bouch, who is a medial relations specialist with FEMA.

If you can’t make it in person, you can apply online or over the phone.

If you don’t qualify for certain FEMA programs, the SBA is on hand to help as well. They are providing low-interest loans to businesses, homeowners, renters, and nonprofit organizations. They can offer up to $2 million to business owners with storm damage, and up to $200,000 for homeowners. The amount you receive depends on approval and the type of damage you have. When you apply for aid through FEMA, FEMA will send your information to SBA and they will get in touch with you if they can help.

“We tell folks don’t wait till your insurance is filed. Just come in and apply to see what’s available for you,” said Shellie Harvey, who is a public affairs specialist with SBA.

“We are trying to get as many people in here to see how we might be able to provide assistance.”