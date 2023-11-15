Father of 2 remains hospitalized in Lakeland after being struck by pick-up truck

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police continue to search for the driver who struck a father of two on Friday night.

The crash happened on Nov. 10 around 10:25 p.m. near the 3400 block of US Highway 98 North. Officers discovered 29-year-old Justin Jones unresponsive in the middle of the road.

Justin's father, Jesse Jones, said his son continues to recover at Lakeland Regional Health Center. Justin spent the past three days on a ventilator but is breathing on his own.

"He has several broken bones in his legs, several broken ribs, broken shoulder, head injuries, brain bleeding," said Justin's father.

Police said a witness snapped a photo of the suspected vehicle, a dark-colored lifted pick-up truck. Police said the vehicle should have damage on the passenger side.

Officers said it appeared the driver of the vehicle began to change lanes from the center lane into the inside lane of travel. At the same time, Jones was attempting to cross the roadway.

Police said the driver tried avoiding Jones but couldn't. The vehicle appeared to have stopped for a short time before taking off, according to Lakeland Police.

"I just hope they’ll have a change of heart and maybe realize if the shoe was on the other foot and their loved one was involved, they would want someone to do the right thing, you know," said Justin's father, Jesse.

Family said Justin was visiting Lakeland from Alachua County. He was with his co-workers for a golf tournament and was trying to cross the street to get to their hotel.

Rene Bartum has known Justin since 2019. He recently visited Justin in the hospital.

"It kind of allows you to understand how precious life is and realize how important family is right now. I just keep trying to remind myself how thankful I am his family still has a father," said Bartum.

Justin has a wife, a 9-year-old son and a 9-month-old daughter.

"They should have stopped, should have checked on him at the very least. You don't leave somebody on the side of the road like that. It's just terrible. I can't imagine what was going through their mind," said Justin's father.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigator Edgardo Cruz at Edgardo.cruz@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

To submit a tip:

