POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a boat crash on Lake Eloise that occurred early Saturday morning and resulted in the death of at least one person.

PCSO received the call around 6:05 a.m.

According to authorities, the boat collided with a cypress tree in the lake.

Authorities are searching the area in case there is more than one person on the boat.