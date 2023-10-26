Family to begin nonprofit in honor of pastor's son killed at Winter Haven church

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The family of a young man shot and killed outside his father's church is now turning their pain into purpose.

Early Sunday morning, 20-year-old son Roderick Wilson, Jr., also known as RJ, was gun-downed in the Pentecostal Church of God parking lot in Winter Haven, where his father is a pastor.

“I said what, Rod? What? What? What? He said well, I was just calling to let you know somebody killed RJ. I screamed,” said Emily Pringle, mother of Roderick Wilson, Jr.

Wilson’s family describes him as a peacemaker who loved the Lord. His older brother said RJ kept him focused and out of trouble.

“It would just be me and him. We would walk around the neighborhood. Wherever I went, he was. People would think I was a teen father because he was with me all the time,” said his brother, EJ Dunston.

Wilson’s killer was arrested later that afternoon and identified as 22-year-old Taquion “Quan” Cotton.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, security video shows Cotton shooting Wilson.

Investigators said Cotton ran to a nearby residence after seeing a woman entering her house. He put her in a chokehold while trying to get into her home.

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff's Office

Cotton’s mother, who lives in the area, ran to help the woman and assist deputies in apprehending her son. Cotton began biting his mother, so deputies were forced to tase him.

Detectives said Cotton lives a couple blocks from the church, but there is no evidence he and Wilson knew each other. They are still trying to determine Cotton’s motive.

“For something [like this] to happen to him. It shouldn’t happen to anyone. I don’t understand, I'll never understand,” said Pringle.

While they can’t make sense of RJ’s killing, his family is starting a nonprofit so that his death is not in vain.

“This is the strongest and the happiest I've seen my mom since we’ve been talking about his nonprofit, his foundation. This is the strongest I've seen her, just talking about how she can let her son’s name live on. How we can save many more people, so others don’t have to go through this,” Dunston said.

Cotton’s firearm has not yet been recovered.

If anyone has additional information regarding the murder and/or relationship of the two men, you are urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.