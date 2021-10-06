Family-owned smoothie business thank Winter Haven health care workers with free meals

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — When Smoothie Squad opened in 2019, they wanted to help make it easier and exciting for people to make healthier food choices, offering menu items named after famous musicians.

“Our Acai' bowl is called the Beyoncai' and our most popular smoothie is called the Lil Whey-ne,” said Dené Hambrick, Co-Owner of Smoothie Squad.

When the pandemic struck, like many small businesses they were hit hard but kept their doors open.

“A lot of our vegan customers were letting us know, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm so glad you stayed open because I can't find what I normally can at the grocery store,’" Hambrick said.

On Wednesday, they showed their appreciation to our health care heroes who are dedicated to keeping us all healthy during this pandemic. They delivered 40 free meals, including wraps and smoothies to health care workers at Winter Haven Hospital.

WFTS

WFTS

“A lot of times we don’t get enough time to really sit down and eat because we’re caring for the patients and talking to families and loved ones,” said Connie Dwyer, Care Coordination Manager at Winter Haven Hospital.

It came as a surprise to health care workers who say they’ve been working tirelessly these last few months.

“Very thankful for the community out-pour and all the donations that we received and they’re going straight to our bellies,” Dwyer said.

Smoothie Squad is also offering 10% off during the month of October to all health care workers and first responders.

“We just want them to know how much we appreciate everything they do for us every single day,” said Hambrick.