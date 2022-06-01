Fairytale characters offer fun summer break in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Now that summer is upon us the search is on for unique ways to entertain the kids. In Lakeland, there's a place where your favorite superheroes and fairytale characters come to life.

You never know who is going to walk down the steps for storytime at the Enchanted Fairytale Hollow, this week it was Belle from "Beauty And The Beast."

“Well I love seeing the looks on their faces as they enjoy stories just like I do,” said Belle.

Over the course of the year, more than 60 fairytale characters and comic book heroes could visit the hollow and Amy Sharpe is friends with all of them.

“Ever since I was a little girl I loved performing, acting, dressing up, and I always roped my sister and cousins into putting on shows,” said Sharpe, the owner and founder of Enchanted Fairytale Hollow.

“Our experience is always about being the most true to magic, the most authentic, making you feel like you are really part of the real story,” said Sharpe.

The business began once upon a time, back in 2011, when Sharpe and her fairytale friends would visit hundreds of birthday parties and special events every year. Then in 2019, Sharpe brought the enchantment to Trader’s Alley in downtown Lakeland.

“Well I’m born and raised in Lakeland so that’s why I wanted to stay here in the kingdom of Lakeland and bring the magic to us,” said Sharpe.

However, just a few months after opening they had to deal with a terrible villain we called the pandemic.

“Unfortunately the gates of the kingdom closed for a little while,” said Sharpe.

Like most storybooks, the Enchanted Fairytale Hollow has a happy ending with an array of events planned for the summer, from storytime to tea parties and mermaids.

“You know with not being in school I wanted an activity where kids can come and listen to a story and just have a good time with their friends and meet new friends as well,” said parent Annie Spickard.

