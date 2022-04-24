DUI Driver Slams Into FHP Cruiser On US-19 Injuring Trooper

A Florida Highway Patrol Officer was injured Saturday night after a DUI driver slammed into the Trooper's patrol vehicle on US 19 in Pinellas Park. According to the FHP 47-year-old Tamico Luwyll Gilbert of Tarpon Springs failed to slow down, stop or change lanes causing his 2021 Toyota Highland to collide directly into the FHP cruiser.

The Trooper suffered minor injuries after being thrown to the ground by the impact. The FHP said the trooper was parked with his emergency lights on the side of the road investigating a traffic accident at 11:50 pm on Hammock Pine Boulevard when Gilbert crashed directly into the patrol car.

The DUI driver also suffered minor injuries. After being released from a local hospital he was arrested by FHP troopers and charged with Driving while intoxicated, DUI injury, and DUI property damage and brought to the Pinellas County Jail

