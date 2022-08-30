Doula program aims to improve maternal health in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A program in Polk County is training doulas to help improve maternal health outcomes.

Mother of four Stephanie Lewis understands the importance of having an advocate when you’re pregnant.

“I feel like, when I was in my second pregnancy kind of forced to have a c-section. Knowing some of the information I know now, it could have definitely been avoided,” said Stephanie Lewis.

That is why she decided to become a doula. Doulas give physical, emotional and informational support to their client before, during and after childbirth. Lewis has recently completed a free doula certification course through Healthy Start Coalition of Hardee, Highlands and Polk Counties.

“The doula can help with the pregnancy outcomes. Decrease in cesarean section rates, a better birth experience for mom, decreased pain,” said provider liaison and doula mentor, Amy Beascoechea.

Healthy Start Coalition was awarded $8,000 in funding to provide the free training that took place in June. The organization will offer additional courses when more funds become available. The non-profit aims to make pregnancy safer for under-resourced communities.

“Black women have come forth about just the racial divide and the racial disparities that came about in not being listened to. So we are trying to make the maternal outcomes better with pregnancies,” Beascoechea said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women. The agency attributes the disparity to multiple factors, including variation in quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias.

“It’s part of the reason that I sought out a doula and recommend a doula to families that are expecting. Because I do know that they make a difference,” said doula client Aisha Alayande.

The new doulas can now become contracted providers for different health plans reimbursed by Medicaid. Lewis said she is ready to guide mothers through a positive birth journey.

“I want to take care of her and give the best possible pregnancy and labor outcome possible,” Lewis said.