'Armed and dangerous' First-Degree Murder suspect in Polk County turns himself in

Mary Stringini, WFTS Webteam
9:49 AM, Dec 12, 2017
11:46 AM, Dec 22, 2017

Polk County detectives are searching for a Winter Haven man wanted for First-Degree Murder. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven wanted on a murder warrant has turned himself in to authorities.

Johnny Ray Owsley Jr., 32, turned himself in to the Polk County Jail on Thursday night where he was arrested for his outstanding warrant. Owsley was wanted for the December 11th murder of 35-year-old Patrick Adam Thrower of Winter Haven.

Thrower was shot to death on Monday at a home in Winter Haven.

When deputies arrived at the scene Monday, Thrower was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and back and was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives learned that Owsley arrived at his residence, confronted Thrower, and told him to get out of his (Owsley's) house. Thrower had been invited to the home by Owsley's live-in girlfriend. Detectives say that Owsley and Thrower exited the residence together, and then Owsley shot Thrower.

Owsley left in a green Dodge pickup and was not located by police for approximately 11 days.

Owsley currently remains in custody at Polk County Jail.

