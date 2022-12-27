Detectives investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a mobile home park on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said that the victim was found by a friend on Christmas Day in the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park on North Scenic Highway in Lake Wales. He had upper body trauma.

Detectives said they believe that he was killed on the evening of Dec. 24 in his own home and that it was not a random occurrence.

They're actively following leads to identify and arrest a suspect.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated when more information is available.