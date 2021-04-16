DeSantis awards City of Lakeland $42.9 million through DEO program

LAKELAND, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced nearly $150 million in award to local communities for more resilient infrastructure, including $42.9 million to the City of Lakeland.

The money in Lakeland is to "establish a multi-component project in partnership with Bonnet Springs Park which focuses on increasing flood storage capacity to the drainage basin by improving the stormwater infrastructure and watershed quality," according to a press release.

The awards are part of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program. It allows governments to develop large-scale infrastructure projects to make communities more resilient to future disasters, according to a release.

DeSantis made the announcement from Lakeland on Friday.

“My administration remains committed to providing the resources necessary for Florida communities to build back stronger and be more resilient to future storms,” said Governor DeSantis. “This transformational mitigation funding will go a long way in helping Florida’s communities invest in their futures through critical infrastructure improvements.”

Bonnet Springs Park is a privately-funded 160+ acre urban park being built west of downtown Lakeland.

“This Lake Bonnet project is a perfect example of government working well,” Representative Scott Franklin said. “It is a model for what success looks like in a public, private partnership that will help a needed community, clean up a lake ecosystem and provide a new park that the entire Lakeland community can enjoy. It is a shining example of government and the private sector at all levels, working together on behalf of our community. I applaud Governor DeSantis for his support of this project and thank everyone at every level who has supported the vision for this project and contributed to this momentous occasion.”

DeSantis said money will also be awarded to the following locations in the Tampa Bay area.