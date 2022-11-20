I-4 reopened after deputy-involved shooting close to Dinosaur World is being investigated by the FDLE.

POLK COUNTY, Fla — I-4 reopens after deputy-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is looking into a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic backups on I-4 on Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 are closed from Branch Forbes Road (Exit 17) to McIntosh Road as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (Exit 14) and traffic is being diverted onto Branch Forbes by troopers.

FHP first stated that the partial road closure was prompted by "law enforcement activity originating from Polk County."

According to deputies, one person was brought to the hospital, but no one was hurt.

At this point, it is unclear what precipitated the shooting or which agencies were involved.

Sheriff Grady Judd made a press conference announcement for this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the incident.