Deputies seek suspect after 2 horses are stolen from Polk County property

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Deputies looking for two horses and the suspect who stole them from a private property in Polk County are asking the public for information on the case.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 30, a suspect cut the barbed-wire fence surrounding the property on Avon Park Cut-Off Road near East Bereah Road in Frostproof between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The horses were stolen shortly after.

The horses, one male and one female, are both paint Tennessee walking horses.

Those with information should contact Detective Scarborough at (863) 534-7205 or at jscarborough@polksheriff.org. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or **TIPS.