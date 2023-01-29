Polk County Deputies locate abandoned newborn near mobile home park

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) responded to a call about a baby crying outside early on Saturday, January 28.

PCSO discovered a newborn girl in Mulberry near a mobile home park.

Deputies discovered the newborn at 1:47 am, wrapped under a blanket, close to the Regal Loop Mobile Home Park, off Bailey Road. She remained attached to the placenta.

Based on the infant's body temperature, Polk County Fire Rescue medics determined that the newborn had been born an hour before she was discovered.

Overnight, the outdoor temperature in the Mulberry region was in the lower 50s. The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital by PCFR, where she is said to be in good health.

The sheriff's office stated the baby's mother has not been found.

“It was by the Grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great.”

The Saven Haven Law of 2000 provides mothers in Florida with the ability to safely give up their newborn children without fear of prosecution. Parents can drop off an uninjured newborn at any Safe Haven, which are often hospitals or appropriately staffed EMS or fire stations.

Call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 if you know where the child's mother is.