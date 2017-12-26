Deputies investigating suspicious death on East Peachtree Street in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation on East Peachtree Street in Lakeland.

The PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a call around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017, in reference to a deceased adult male in his home.

Once the death was determined to be suspicious, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived and have been processing the scene, conducting interviews, conducting a neighborhood canvass, and trying to locate the victim's next-of-kin to notify them of the death.

Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, three forensics vans, two command buses, and a little more than a dozen marked and unmarked deputy cruisers were still on scene. The scene appears to be a small mobile home park.

No other information has been provided at this time. PCSO says that once next-of-kin has been notified, they will release more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.