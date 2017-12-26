Deputies investigating suspicious death on East Peachtree Street in Lakeland

WFTS Webteam
4:45 AM, Dec 26, 2017
1 hour ago

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation on East Peachtree Street in Lakeland.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation on East Peachtree Street in Lakeland.

The PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a call around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017, in reference to a deceased adult male in his home.

Once the death was determined to be suspicious, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived and have been processing the scene, conducting interviews, conducting a neighborhood canvass, and trying to locate the victim's next-of-kin to notify them of the death.

Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, three forensics vans, two command buses, and a little more than a dozen marked and unmarked deputy cruisers were still on scene. The scene appears to be a small mobile home park. 

No other information has been provided at this time. PCSO says that once next-of-kin has been notified, they will release more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top