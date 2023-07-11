Watch Now
Depression in road causes emergency lane closures on US 17 at Cypress Gardens Boulevard

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 11, 2023
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) closed two southbound left turn lanes and one of two southbound through lanes on US 17 at the Cypress Gardens Boulevard intersection on Tuesday.

FDOT said contractors noticed a depression in the road and will investigate the cause in order to begin repairs.

Lane closures are expected. FDOT advises drivers of traffic delays and to be cautious for workers and equipment close to the open lanes.

The intersection has been under construction since the spring.

