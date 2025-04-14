MULBERRY, Fla. — For the first time in a long time, Mulberry offers residents more than fast-food dining options.

“A modern twist of Asian fusion. Plus, 80% of my dishes are Filipino with a twist on it,” said Jun Dobrea, Owner of Tilaw Asian Fusion.

Dobrea has been serving cuisine that celebrates Filipino flavors since 2020. He attends farmers markets in Lakeland and surrounding areas and jumped at the opportunity to lease space inside Depot 303, Mulberry's long-awaited food hall.

“It’s a better start for a small business. I don't have big finances, so a food hall concept like this, it’s still expensive, but it’s doable,” Dobrea said.

Depot 303 is officially open in downtown Mulberry. The food venue will house seven restaurants, each featuring a variety of cuisines, including American, Asian, Italian, and Southern comfort food, as well as a full bar.

“In Mulberry, there is a void of great places to hangout and a variety of food options,” said Jonathan Bucklew, Owner of Depot 303.

WATCH: Depot 303 food hall opens as part of downtown Mulberry redevelopment

Bucklew is the mastermind behind The Joinery in Lakeland. He helped the City of Mulberry launch a similar dining concept. The city used Community Redevelopment Agency funds to pay for the $3-4 million project. The eatery is among a series of efforts to revitalize downtown, hoping to attract more visitors and businesses.

“We’re able to inspire them to consider a place like Mulberry. You think of this as being a sleepy town that you drive through, but there is a vibrant community here, and there’s just a desperate need for cool places to be and jobs in the community,” Bucklew said.

Depot– a nod to Mulberry’s railroad history, aims to make the heart of downtown a culinary hub and economic engine.