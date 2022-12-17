Death investigation of 12 year old boy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, December 16, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a residence shooting involving a 12-year-old boy.

Early reports state that the boy was dropped off by his mother for a sleepover with his friend, a 13-year-old boy who lives at the residence.

According to LPD, the children were in the garage when the victim discovered a loaded firearm inside one of the vehicles. One round was discharged as the victim was handling the gun, accidentally shooting himself.

Officers stated to contact the victim's mother, who told authorities she was under the notion that an adult was present to supervise the two boys; however, no adult was present.

The parents of the 13-year-old friend were unaware that the victim was at the house because they had not given their son permission to have any guests over.

This is currently an open investigation. We will keep you updated when more information is released.