Dart World, Lakeland's new Nerf battle arena, is frenzied affordable fun for the whole family

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fast, fun Nerf battle has just broken out in the heart of downtown Lakeland.

Dart World Gaming Arena (201 E. Main St., Lakeland; 863-937-9463) features an arsenal of super-cool Nerf dart guns and two battle arenas, all perfect for birthday parties, corporate events or just shooting soft spongy Nerf darts at your pals.

Dart World is the dream vision of Luis Lopez and his energetic family. Lopez wanted somewhere safe and fun and welcoming for kids of all ages, something not as competitive (or painful) as paintball, but still with a frenzied thrill.

"This place allows people to take out their frustrations and just have a lot of fun," said Lopez.

Prices start at $8 for a weekday half-hour battle. Price includes gun rental, battle time and unlimited ammo.

Nerf fans can bring their own guns for a discount but must use house ammo.

Dart World also has VR gaming rooms for those who want to catch a breather.

For more on Dart World, visit dartworldfl.com.