Crash involving 16 cars, tractor-trailer results in multiple injuries

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A crash involving 16 cars and a tractor-trailer in Lake Wales on Thursday night resulted in multiple injuries, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

At 6:34 p.m. Thursday, Lake Wales police officers were dispatched to a multiple-vehicle traffic crash at Highway 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road.

A Chrysler 200 traveling northbound made a left turn in front of a tractor-trailer also traveling northbound, violating the right of way and causing a collision between the two vehicles.

The collision caused the tractor-trailer driver to lose control, cross the median, and collide with southbound traffic stopped at a red light.

Police said there were various injuries among those involved, one of which may be life-threatening.

Several people were injured and transported to area hospitals, according to police. Three of the injured people were transported by helicopter.

It is unknown the exact number of people injured in the crash.

The intersection of Highway 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road is closed and will remain closed until an investigation is complete.