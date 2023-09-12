Crash in Lakeland kills mother, 2 kids, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — Three people, including two children, are dead, and two others are in critical condition after a crash in Lakeland Monday night.

According to Lakeland Police, 33-year-old Mavaria Carter and two of her children, a 6-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, died in the crash. Carter's brother, Jeremy Felton, 30, and her 14-year-old daughter are in critical condition.

The crash happened at 7:46 p.m. on Kathleen Road near Qunicy Street.

Police said Felton was driving a Cadillac SUV southbound on Kathleen Road and entered a left turn lane to turn onto Quincy Street. Police said Felton turned into the path of a Dodge Challenger that was driving northbound in the outside lane.

After the impact, the Cadillac spun and hit a utility pole, where it stopped, police said. The Challenger came to a final rest in a grassy area on the east side of the road, north of the Cadillac.

Carter was the front passenger of the Cadillac, and her three children were in the back. According to police, Carter was the only person involved in the crash who was restrained.

Police said Felton and all three children were ejected in the crash.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene; her children and Felton were all taken to Lakeland Regional. At the hospital, the 6-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were pronounced dead, police said. The 14-year-old girl and Felton remain in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Challenger, 20-year-old Jeremiah Rivera, was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Police said he was in stable condition. No one else was in his vehicle at the time.

All of the people involved in the crash are from Lakeland.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Camillo Almeida at Camillo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.