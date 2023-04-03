Crash between semi-tanker truck and bus leaves 1 dead, 9 hospitalized

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A crash between a semi-tanker truck and a white grove worker transport bus left one person dead and multiple others injured Monday morning.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 98 East at Adams Road in Fort Meade.

Out of 38 people on the bus, one person passed away, four were trauma alerted to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and four were taken to Sebring Hospital.

The driver of the semi-tanker was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the road remains closed. PCSO is asking drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.