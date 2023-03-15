Watch Now
Coca-Cola plant in Polk evacuated due to chemical leak

Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 12:33:47-04

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Coca-Cola plant in Auburndale was evacuated after a chemical leak from a 20,000 pound-container.

According to officials, the leak, which has since stopped, started around 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday, and employees were quickly evacuated. A shelter-in-place order was also issued for those within two blocks of the plant.

Officials said that while they are still unsure what the chemical was, they believe it's either ammonia or chlorine.

Polk Fire Rescue is currently on the scene to assist with the cleanup. There were no injuries.

