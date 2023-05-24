City of Winter Haven has $95,000 available for homeowners with Hurricane Ian damage

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Hurricane season is quickly approaching but some homeowners are still in need of repairs from last season.

Hurricane Ian ripped through the roof of Miriam Franco’s Winter Haven home.

“I came home and noticed shingles all over my background and I said, ‘Oh something happened to my roof,’” said Franco.

Franco’s insurance covered the damage minus her deductible.

“My deductible was $3,600 and the City of Winter Haven took care of that for me,” said Franco.

The City of Winter Haven has $95,000 still available for homeowners who sustained damage from Hurricane Ian and are in need of assistance with insurance deductibles or repairs.

“Program is designed for very low, low, and moderate incomes,” said Diane Durr, City of Winter Haven's Affordable Housing Programs Manager.

Applicants will qualify based on total household income.

In addition:



The home must be within the city limits of Winter Haven.

The home must be owned and occupied by the applicant for at least one year

The applicant must be current on Polk County property taxes.

The applicant must have filed a claim with their insurance company.

The applicant must have filed with FEMA, if applying for repairs.

Durr said priority will be given to applicants who have special needs.

“Those would be persons that are veterans. Those who are receiving subsidies from the government, including social security disability, SSI. Also, if we have someone that’s aging out of foster care. Also, someone that has been a victim of domestic violence,” said Durr.

Applications are being accepted until all funds are gone. Franco is thankful she didn’t have to spend a dime.

“It’s a good help for everybody who really needs it, who needs the help. Makes things so much easier,” said Franco.

You can apply online for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program.